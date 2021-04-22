Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 0.8%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.12 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27). 617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

The stock has a market cap of £79.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.