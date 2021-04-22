TENA (TENA) Trading Up 42.7% This Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One TENA coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. TENA has a market cap of $5.13 million and $47,240.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00741062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.08147138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00051275 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.