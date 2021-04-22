Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.88. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 121,197 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

