Tendies Price Hits $0.14 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $299,172.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tendies has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00067380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00694404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.32 or 0.08229996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

