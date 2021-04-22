Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.