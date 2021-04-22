Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.61.

THC traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.37. 2,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -419.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

