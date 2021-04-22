Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.74.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 106,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -431.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.