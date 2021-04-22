Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.74.
Shares of THC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 106,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -431.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
