Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $65.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.