Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $65.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88.
In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
