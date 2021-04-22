Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $71.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.