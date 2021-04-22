TENT Hits One Day Volume of $273,601.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, TENT has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $3.66 million and $273,601.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.60 or 0.00431190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00151854 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00208704 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,625,040 coins and its circulating supply is 34,547,948 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

