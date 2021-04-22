Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $45.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Shares of TDC traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 237,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

