Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up to $39.88

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.88, but opened at $53.00. Teradata shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 101,005 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

