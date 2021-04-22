Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 20.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $17,440,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

