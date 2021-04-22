Terex (TEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TEX opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -779.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

