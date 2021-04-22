TerraKRW (KRT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $43.68 million and $128,542.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00280066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00027504 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.00 or 0.01027395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00692722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,296.01 or 1.00103021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 49,697,151,918 coins and its circulating supply is 49,696,422,810 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars.

