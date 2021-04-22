TerraUSD Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.04 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $67.04 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006172 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,853,680,785 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

