TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $50.29 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006058 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,839,352,080 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

