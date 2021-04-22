Terreno Realty (TRNO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

