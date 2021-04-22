Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 260.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

TSLA traded down $12.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $731.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $702.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

