Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.80.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $26.54 on Thursday, hitting $717.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. Tesla has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,448.94, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

