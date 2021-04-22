Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $49.32 billion and $143.00 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01094856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00702037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.16 or 1.00885553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,512.10 or 0.92142233 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 51,866,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320,928,121 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

