Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

TTEK traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $131.96. 510,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,730. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

