Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TTEK opened at $130.45 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

