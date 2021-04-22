Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Maxim Group

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

