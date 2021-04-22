Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 75.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.80. 241,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

