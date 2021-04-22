Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXRH stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

