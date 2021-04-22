Texel Resources Inc. Acquires 6,157 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 32,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,804. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $470.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

