Textron (TXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.70-2.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. Textron has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

