Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.35 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Tezos has a market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $456.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $5.67 or 0.00010401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00028077 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 767,305,025 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

