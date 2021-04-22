Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 16354988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

