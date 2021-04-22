The Bancorp (TBBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect The Bancorp to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

