The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NTB opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

