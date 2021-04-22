The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 3.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,609. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

