The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,487. The company has a market capitalization of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

