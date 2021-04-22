The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

