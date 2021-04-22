The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Announces Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $84.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.