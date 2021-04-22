The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.25. 465,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.