The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.45. The stock had a trading volume of 408,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.09 and its 200 day moving average is $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

