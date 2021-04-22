The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.00-$26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.44.

NYSE SAM traded down $9.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 126,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $394.50 and a one year high of $1,319.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,160.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,030.34.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,072.23.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.