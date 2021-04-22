The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $785,587.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00.

Shares of BKE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 333,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The Buckle’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Buckle by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $12,517,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.