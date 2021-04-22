The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

