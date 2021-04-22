The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 300,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,526,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

