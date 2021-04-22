The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.93

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after buying an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $9,774,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

