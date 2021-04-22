The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.88. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

