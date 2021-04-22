The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.88. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

