The Coca-Cola Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

The Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,541,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

