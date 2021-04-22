The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 187,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

