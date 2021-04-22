The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.
EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.
NYSE:EL traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.65. 3,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.70. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $313.72. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
