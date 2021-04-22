The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.65. 3,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.70. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $313.72. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

