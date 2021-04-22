The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $355.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $314.84 and last traded at $313.75, with a volume of 6907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.87.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.91.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 190.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

