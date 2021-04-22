The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of The First Bancshares worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $10,823,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FBMS opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.